iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.57

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.57 and last traded at $114.57, with a volume of 13772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

