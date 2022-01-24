iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $69,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

IWD opened at $161.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

