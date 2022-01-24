iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,784,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.89 on Monday, reaching $431.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,531. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.