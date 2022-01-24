Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Italk has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Italk will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

