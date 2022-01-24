Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,296,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 514,314 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

