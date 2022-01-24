Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
