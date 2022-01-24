J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $150.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

