J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 285 ($3.89) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.37) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($3.14) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.16) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.88).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 286.05 ($3.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

