J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.88. 42,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,633. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

