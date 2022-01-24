J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

IBM stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,911. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.