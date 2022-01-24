J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $527.85. 28,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

