J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 884,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

