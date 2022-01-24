J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $132.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

