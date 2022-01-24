J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

