JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 206.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,281 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,448,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,495 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in JD.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

