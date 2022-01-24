Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.28 ($71.91).

ETR SHL opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.72.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

