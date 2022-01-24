Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.28 ($71.91).

ETR SHL opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.72.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

