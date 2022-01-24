Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $54.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

