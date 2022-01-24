Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Leslie’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11).

LESL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of LESL opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 78.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Leslie’s by 80.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 347,240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Leslie’s by 55.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Leslie’s by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

