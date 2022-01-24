Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,953,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 362,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,670,000 after purchasing an additional 78,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.93. 130,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

