Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $742,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

