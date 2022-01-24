Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.55 Billion Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 6.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,550,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,771,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.27. 7,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.