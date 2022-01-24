Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,559,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

BND stock remained flat at $$83.39 during midday trading on Monday. 86,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,203. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

