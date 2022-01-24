Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,408 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.62. 82,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

