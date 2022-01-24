Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,949 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $161.53. 231,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

