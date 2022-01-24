Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.26. 8,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

