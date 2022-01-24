JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after buying an additional 888,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

