JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $110.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

