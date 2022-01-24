JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNR. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.42) to GBX 137 ($1.87) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.64).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £571.67 million and a PE ratio of -19.20. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 91.60 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.55). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

