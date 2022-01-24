JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,750” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,921.88 ($53.51) on Monday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £100.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,904.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,991.60.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

