JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $69.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

