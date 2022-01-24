Karbo Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $601.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Karbo has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00406310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,331,877 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.