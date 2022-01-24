Katalyo Price Tops $0.0788 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $843,231.57 and $89,698.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.