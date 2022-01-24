KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exponent were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exponent by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

