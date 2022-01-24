Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMPR stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

