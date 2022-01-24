Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.83 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.