KeyCorp Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of APA opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC increased its position in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

