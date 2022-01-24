KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

NYSE DIN opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.