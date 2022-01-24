KeyCorp Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $20.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $14,046,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

