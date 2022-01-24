KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

ETSY opened at $148.85 on Monday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $148.21 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.36.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

