Keyera (TSE:KEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.81.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$23.59 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.