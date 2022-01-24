KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $115,730.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.