Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

