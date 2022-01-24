Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $491,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

