Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce $48.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $40.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $143.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $183.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $177.84 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million.

KRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

KRP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 452,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $889.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.