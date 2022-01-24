Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KXSCF opened at $121.44 on Monday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

