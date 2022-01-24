Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

KXSCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of KXSCF opened at $121.44 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.84.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

