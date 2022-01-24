Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

