Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,770 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $268.32. 21,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

