Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,308,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,030,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.16. 631,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,354,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $417.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.