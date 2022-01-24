Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.9% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.4% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 35,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 279,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

