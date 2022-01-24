Kings Point Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 158,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,343,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,643,000 after acquiring an additional 426,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000.

BIP stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 8,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

